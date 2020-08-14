Andhra Man Hammers 40-year-old Son to Death after Argument over Property Dispute

In a shocking incident, a man killed his 40-year-old son in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam after they got into an argument over a property dispute.

The man, identified as Veeraraju, murdered his son Jairaju after an argument broke out between the two over a property dispute.

"Veeraraju attacked his son with a hammer and murdered him on the spot," an official of the Visakhapatnam West Police told news agency ANI.

The incident occurred at Satyanagar area in the city near Chinamushidivada which falls under the jurisdiction of Pendurthi police station.

CCTV footage from the spot shows the father sitting outside his house. Upon his son's arrival, he creeps up behind him with a hammer and proceeds to beat him.

Veeraraju, went to the police and surrendered, the police said.

The police added that a case of murder has been lodged and the man was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.