English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Man Makes Fun of KCR's Nose and 'Poor' State on TikTok, Gets Arrested for Defaming CM
The content in the video is highly objectionable and could impact 'personal feelings', the police said.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for making 'derogatory' comments against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and for promoting enmity between the Telugu states.
The accused, Thagaram Naveen, from Krishna district, made a video using the famous app 'Tik Tok', in which he's seen abusing KCR and also making statements that apparently rake up negativity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had requested a ban on the app, claiming that it hosted inappropriate content which could be potentially dangerous for impressionable young minds.
"This is a case of promoting enmity between the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by making a video and using highly derogatory/objectionable language that defame honorable chief minister KCR garu and the people of Telangana, and thus promoting enmity between the residents of two states,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told media on Wednesday.
The accused was taken into custody by Rachakonda Police following a complaint from V Ram Narsimha Goud, President of Telangana Rastra Samithi Vidhyarthi Vibhagam (TRSV), a student group associated with the ruling party.
A case has been registered under section 153(A), offence for promoting enmity between groups and sec 67 of the IT act.
"People of Telangana could do anything without us. You didn't have proper education, jobs and we gave you everything. Now you want a separate state. Added to all this is your chief minister KCR with a funny nose," the accused said in the video along.
The content in the video is highly objectionable and could impact "personal feelings", the police said. The video, which went viral, was also shared on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
The accused, Thagaram Naveen, from Krishna district, made a video using the famous app 'Tik Tok', in which he's seen abusing KCR and also making statements that apparently rake up negativity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had requested a ban on the app, claiming that it hosted inappropriate content which could be potentially dangerous for impressionable young minds.
"This is a case of promoting enmity between the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by making a video and using highly derogatory/objectionable language that defame honorable chief minister KCR garu and the people of Telangana, and thus promoting enmity between the residents of two states,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told media on Wednesday.
The accused was taken into custody by Rachakonda Police following a complaint from V Ram Narsimha Goud, President of Telangana Rastra Samithi Vidhyarthi Vibhagam (TRSV), a student group associated with the ruling party.
A case has been registered under section 153(A), offence for promoting enmity between groups and sec 67 of the IT act.
"People of Telangana could do anything without us. You didn't have proper education, jobs and we gave you everything. Now you want a separate state. Added to all this is your chief minister KCR with a funny nose," the accused said in the video along.
The content in the video is highly objectionable and could impact "personal feelings", the police said. The video, which went viral, was also shared on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Moved to Bollywood: TV was Becoming Exhausting
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results