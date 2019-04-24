Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Andhra Man Makes Fun of KCR's Nose and 'Poor' State on TikTok, Gets Arrested for Defaming CM

The content in the video is highly objectionable and could impact 'personal feelings', the police said.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Andhra Man Makes Fun of KCR's Nose and 'Poor' State on TikTok, Gets Arrested for Defaming CM
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for making 'derogatory' comments against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and for promoting enmity between the Telugu states.

The accused, Thagaram Naveen, from Krishna district, made a video using the famous app 'Tik Tok', in which he's seen abusing KCR and also making statements that apparently rake up negativity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had requested a ban on the app, claiming that it hosted inappropriate content which could be potentially dangerous for impressionable young minds.

"This is a case of promoting enmity between the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by making a video and using highly derogatory/objectionable language that defame honorable chief minister KCR garu and the people of Telangana, and thus promoting enmity between the residents of two states,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told media on Wednesday.

The accused was taken into custody by Rachakonda Police following a complaint from V Ram Narsimha Goud, President of Telangana Rastra Samithi Vidhyarthi Vibhagam (TRSV), a student group associated with the ruling party.

A case has been registered under section 153(A), offence for promoting enmity between groups and sec 67 of the IT act.

"People of Telangana could do anything without us. You didn't have proper education, jobs and we gave you everything. Now you want a separate state. Added to all this is your chief minister KCR with a funny nose," the accused said in the video along.

The content in the video is highly objectionable and could impact "personal feelings", the police said. The video, which went viral, was also shared on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.​
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

