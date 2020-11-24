Andhra Man Posts Nude Pictures of Wife on YouTube to Make Money, Arrested

The Guntur Urban police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a man for posting nude pictures of his own wife on YouTube and selling them for Rs 300 to anyone interested. The police arrested Bonta Vamsikant Reddy, 30, who originally belongs to Giddaluru in Prakasam district, for digitally outraging his wife's modesty by trying to sell the videos under the name 'darling'.

"We have arrested him (Reddy) and are also hunting for some more people who are in his friends list," Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Ammi Reddy told IANS.

Incidentally, Reddy worked in an airline's cargo department in Hyderabad at one time, but returned to AT Agraharam in Guntur with his wife six years ago.

"He left his job in the airline, returned to Guntur and opened a courier service. He doesn't have a proper source of livelihood and also has some mental issues," he said.

Reddy did not do well with his courier business and was attempting to attract the youth with the nude pics. He was trying to sell the access to the pics at Rs 300 to any interested person and one Sivasankar from Guntur had bought them from him.

Reddy has also been accused of trying to hook up one of his friends to have an extramarital affair with his wife. Realising that her own husband was behind all these crimes, Reddy's wife had approached the police.

The police arrested Reddy under the IT Act and relevant sections of the IPC. They have also applied IPC 498 A on Reddy's father and mother as well. Reddy's parents were accused of harassing their daughter-in-law to bring more dowry as their son was idle and without a job. Two cellphones and a laptop were seized from the accused.