Andhra Man Robs 2.36 Cr Worth Gold From Bank, Spends it on Online Rummy

Andhra Pradesh police found that Sumanth, an attendee who is working with Bank of Baroda, Bapatla Branch of Guntur District looted the bank Rs 2.36 crores worth of gold and used it to play online rummy.

The Police arrested Sumanth and the other two accomplices on September 2 on the complaint of the bank officials after realizing in the audit that the gold in the bank locker was replaced with fake gold.

According to the police, Perla Sumanth joined as an Attender in Bank of Baroda, Bapatla Branch of Guntur District.

“He had bad habits playing rummy online and other gambling games. To invest in gambling, he decided to loot the bank where he is working." The Police said.

Taking the help of a friend Ashok Kumar Unnamed and his brother Kishore Kumar, Sumanth looted the bank locker which only came to light in the auditing. The police added.

“He does it several times without giving a chance of doubt to the fellow staff workers from the strong room. Sumanth looted 5.8 kg original gold items from 48 different gold bags and replaced them with duplicate gold." The Police said.

Then, Sumanth managed to open different accounts and pledged the gold with Muthoot Gold Company on Suryalanka Road in Bapatla.

He pledged 1350.07 grams on his name, 1146.65 grams on Ashok Kumar’s name, 1541.83 grams on Kishore Kumar name and 799.09 grams on the name of the mother of two brothers (Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar) respectively.

With Muthoot Finance, Sumanth pledged a total of 4837.64 grams of gold worth Rs 1.87 cr and obtained Rs 34 lakh toward a loan on 1141.40 grams of gold mortgaged.

The police also found that Sumanth got another 129 grams of gold with him. With this, a total of 6.10 kg gold worth Rs 2.36 cr was found looted by him.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court lifted the ban imposed by the state government on online rummy. The high court quashed the notification issued by the Kerala government which had imposed a ban under the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960, by deeming it as a game of skill.

The notification issued by the government was unconstitutional and in violation of the fundamental rights to trade and commerce under Article 19(1)(g) and the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India, held by the bench of Justice TR Ravi.

Multiple petitions were filed before the Kerala High Court by companies engaged in the business of developing and offering online games of skill in the country. The petitioners had argued that the notification issued by the state government was arbitrary, with no legal backing.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the contention that an online rummy game is addictive does not by itself make it a game of chance. He stated that by this logic, lotteries promoted by the state government itself too could be addictive.

The state argued that online rummy is not predominantly a game of skill and that there is an element of cheating involved, including manipulation of the cards.

