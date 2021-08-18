Andhra Man Sets Wife, Daughter Ablaze After Being Denied Money For Alcohol

A woman and her daughter were set on fire by her husband after he was denied money to buy alcohol in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. The man set his wife and daughter ablaze after pouring petrol on them.

The woman with 30 per cent burn injuries was admitted to the district government hospital, while her daughter, who suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, died during treatment, police said.

According to Prakasam Police, the woman’s husband has been arrested and an FIR under various IPC sections has been registered against him. The arrested man has been identified as Srinivas Reddy. His wife has been identified as Sushila and the deceased as Priyanka.

“During our investigation, we learnt that Srinivas torched his wife and daughter after a fight on Saturday evening,” said the police.

Relatives of victims told the media that the couple was married 30 years ago. Their daughter, Priyanka, who died in the incident was 27 years old and was mentally challenged.

“The husband and wife used to fight regularly. Husband worked as contracted labour. Srinivas was addicted to alcohol. When he used to finish his money, he used to fight with his wife whenever she refused to buy him alcohol,” said relatives.

The relatives added that on Saturday evening, the couple fought with each other over the same matter.

“Srinivas poured petrol over his wife and daughter in the wee hours of Sunday and set them afire. Soon after, the duo cried in pain for help,” added Sushila’s relative.

The relative further added that their neighbours rushed them to the district hospital for medical attention. By the time the neighbours managed to douse the fire, Sushila had suffered 30 per cent burn injuries, while Priyanka had suffered 80 per cent.

According to police, earlier in the evening, Srinivas attempted to die by suicide but was saved after a timely intervention by the neighbours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here