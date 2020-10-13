Andhra Nurse Dies After Spurned Lover Sets Her on Fire for Rejecting His Proposal

A 24-year-old woman died of burn injuries at her residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Hanumanpeta on Monday allegedly after she refused the proposal of a man she had recently ended her relationship with.

The victim, identified as Chinnari, worked as a nurse at a private Covid care centre. She and man are both natives of Vissannapeta. The man, identified as Nagabhushanam, also suffered 80 per cent burns and later died during treatment at Government General Hospital in Guntur, The News Minute reported.

According to police officials, the man and woman were in a relationship for four years and the woman had recently ended the relationship, which spurned her lover and who then started stalking and harassing her.

Weeks before the incident, the woman had filed a police complaint against Vissannapeta. Angry over the complaint, Vissannapeta went to meet her on Monday night but the woman refused to speak. He then poured kerosene on her and sent her on fire.

“As she refused to engage in a conversation with him, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire. The girl died soon. He, too, had suffered burn injuries,” M Ramesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

The fire officials reached the spot but the victim had already succumbed to her injuries.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation is underway.