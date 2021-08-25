Andhra Nurse Dies by Suicide, Live-in Partner Arrested on Abetment Charges

A young woman allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district after her lover harassed her and became suspicious of her behaviour, police said. Anthony Geeta, the victim, was in a live-in relationship with Anil Kumar, the accused, who has been arrested by the police after the incident. Police said that the woman consumed poison when she was alone at home. The police have sent the body for post-mortem at a government hospital.

Geeta, a resident of Andhra’s Chittoor district, was working as a nurse in a private hospital in Nagarajupeta, Kadapa district. Anil was also working in a different private hospital in the same area.

According to police, the two fell in love and wanted to get married. However, before marriage, they decided to be in a live-in relationship. They were living together in a rented house near Rims police station in Kadapa. Their family was aware of their relationship.

“Everything went well for a few months, but recently, Anil became suspicious of Geeta’s activities and behaviour. He started harassing her and physically abused her. Geeta had informed her family members a few days ago and they asked her to come home. She did not return home and took the extreme step,” Police said.

“Geeta was deeply upset with Anil’s harassment and she ended her life by consuming poison. We have arrested Anil on the charges of abetment to suicide,” police added.

Though the police have not found any suicide note, they took the statement of Geeta’s family members and arrested Anil. The accused family has not approached the police yet.

Geeta’s family members have demanded that Anil be severely punished. They alleged that he was physically abusing Geeta for several months.

