Andhra Plays Key Role in Taking India Forward on Development Path, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there is no doubt that Andhra Pradesh will play a key role in taking the country forward on the path of development. He laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crores in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds, the Prime Minister said that Visakhapatnam has been moving in the direction to become a multi-faceted transport system in the country. He said that the government has been modernising the Vizag port along with the railway station.

“We are launching modern India with infrastructure facilities. We are in forefront in developing railways, roads and ports. We speed up the projects taken up under Mission Gati Shakti. Our main focus is on improving the life of common man,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of Visakhapatnam in Indian history, PM Modi said people from Andhra Pradesh have been showing their talent across the world. “They are moving forward in the fields of medicine, business and technology. Today is a memorable day to Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam is special city to India. The Visakhapatnam port is one of the famous ports in ancient India and it has its great history since ancient days. The port city has been flourishing as a trade centre for decades. The Visakhapatnam has developed a bond of trade with West Asia and Rome,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the bond between state government with the Centre is beyond politics. He said that Andhra Pradesh didn’t recover from the injuries it received from the bifurcation of the state and every help with wholeheartedness by the Centre will be useful in reconstructing the state.

“We are giving priority to development, de-centralisation of governance and transparency in the governance. We are spending each and every rupee to build confidence in each house hold in the state. Our bond with Central government is beyond politics. We have no other agenda except interests of the state,” the chief minister said.

He said that the state government made appeal to the Centre on so many issues ranging from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Railway Zone. He also requested all sorts of help from the Centre to Andhra Pradesh.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present at the event.

Read all the Latest India News here