Andhra Police Books Attender for Stealing Gold Worth Rs 2.80 Crore from Bank Locker

Andhra Pradesh police booked an attender of Bank of Baroda at Bapatla branch of Guntur district for allegedly stealing gold from the lockers of the bank. According to the police, Sumanth Raju is working as an attender in the bank and has been stealing the gold for almost two years.

The bank authorities conducted a gold and jewellery audit on September 2 and found that there is a shortage of gold. Sumanth Raju was on the leave on the audit day and the officials suspected him behind this.

The audit officials informed the matter to higher authorities of the bank and the officials complained about it to the police on September 6.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and arrested two persons who had collaborated with Sumant Raju. “Sumanth, who often goes into the Strong Room with the bank officials and stolen the jewellery. The value of gold stolen from the bank is about Rs 2.80 crore," the police said.

They say that the stolen gold was pledged to a private finance company and took the money. The customers who pledged, deposited and kept in the lockers was rushed to the bank after knowing that the gold was stolen.

The Bank officials assured them that no one would have to worry and find out where the gold is.

