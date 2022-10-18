Andhra Police Solve Two-Year-Old Murder Case, Arrest Vedic School Owners for Killing 13-Year-Old Student

A 13-year-old student was killed due to the torture meted out to him by the couple running a private ‘vedic’ school in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh. The two-year-old case saw the light of day after it was re-opened by a senior police official who found circumstances leading to the student’s death suspicious.

According to the police, Mahesh and Suvarna, residents of Edurur village near Kurnool had sent their son Madhu Kumar Sharma to the ‘vedic’ school run by Rama Sharma and Sirisha at Sunnipenta in Nandyal district’s Srisailam Mandal.

However, the Sharma couple forced Madhu to perform household chores like cooking and cleaning, and when he failed to obey the orders, they physically abused him.

It was during a Yajna at the school when Madhu failed to do something asked by the couple, which angered them. Rama Sharma and Sirisha injured him with a heated iron rod and locked him in a dark room, police said.

They added that when the couple opened the room after six days, they found Madhu dead inside.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father, the Srisailam II Town police station officials registered a case of a suspicious death on July 7, 2020.

The postmortem of the deceased was performed, but later there was no progress in the case and it was closed later.

However, Atmakur DSP Shruti who recently inspected the Srisailam II Town Police Station went through the case and found the difference between the complaint given by the student’s father and the postmortem report.

She ordered to re-investigate into the case and appointed Nandikotkur CI Sudhakar Reddy as the enquiry officer.

The enquiry officer confirmed that the 13-year-old student Madhu Kumar Sharma died due to physical torture by the private ‘vedic’ School owners Rama Sharma and Sirisha. The police arrested the couple and asked the court for their remand.

