Andhra Pradesh: 140 Workers Fall Sick, Complain of Eye Sore Following Suspected Ammonium Gas Leak

A number of workers, mainly women, working in an apparel unit in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Vishakhapatnam, fell sick following a suspected ammonium gas leak on Friday.

According to reports, around 140 workers fell sick after a gas leaked from Porus laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam. No casualties were reported.

Andhra Pradesh | Around 30 women workers fell sick after a gas leaked from Porus laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam. At present all workers’ health is stable, no casualties reported. We’re carrying out the investigation: SP Gowthami Sali pic.twitter.com/3dioEToaMY — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

The gas was suspected to have leaked from Porus Laboratories located outside the APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) SEZ at Atchyutapuram, but its impact was felt in the apparel unit inside the economic zone, where the women workers immediately fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore and vomiting.

They were first taken to the health centre in the zone and later taken to hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam. State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said there was no loss of life but many of the workers fell sick due to the gas leak.

Officials from the AP Pollution Control Board reached the laboratory premises and, along with engineers, checked the gas leak. We are investigating the cause of the gas leak. I have asked for a report on the incident. The situation is now under control, the Industries Minister added.

“At present all workers’ health is stable, no casualties reported. We’re carrying out the investigation,” SP Gowthami Sali was quoted telling ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

