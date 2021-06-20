Andhra Pradesh Administers Record Jabs As it Vaccinates Over 10 Lakh People

Andhra Pradesh set a new record by administering over a million doses until on Sunday. A total of 10,42,233 vaccines were administered to citizens across the state by 3:30 pm on Sunday. In the process, the State also crossed the one-crore mark in the administration of the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination drive, with focus on people over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 AM in more than 2,000 locations in all 13 districts of the State.

A mega vaccination drive was undertaken by the state health machinery on the orders of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Previously, the state had created a record by administering over 6 lakh vaccinations in one day.

The department officials are hopeful that the number could touch 12 lakh by the end of the drive at 6 PM today. The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with over 1 lakh vaccinations each.

(With PTI inputs)

