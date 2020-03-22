Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Announces Lockdown Till March 31, to Roll Out Free Ration and Rs 1000 for Poor Families

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said public transport within state and inter-state would be shut while the government will also be run with skeletal staff, with employees working in rotation basis.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Announces Lockdown Till March 31, to Roll Out Free Ration and Rs 1000 for Poor Families
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: Moving for a complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced closure of inter-state borders for transport till March 31 and asked pepople to step out of their homes only for essential needs.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said public transport within state and inter-state would be shut while the government will also be run with skeletal staff, with employees working in rotation basis.

He also announced free ration to the poor and Rs 1000 assistance per family.

"Situation is relatively better in AP, compared to other states," he told reporters here, adding six coronavirus positive cases had been reported so far in the state.

Of the six, one patient (the first in Nellore) recovered and has been discharged from hospital, he added.



