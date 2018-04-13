English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 1st Year Result 2018 Announced on bieap.gov.in. Check Your Grades
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the AP Intermediate First Year Examination 2018 from 28 February to 17 March. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP announced AP Intermediate First Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP announced the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year result 2018 (class 11) on April 13 at 12:47 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP announced the BIEAP AP Intermediate First Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in.
The AP Inter 1st year exams took place from 28 February to 17 March 2018. Around 457,292 candidates registered for the AP Board Inter-II exams 2018. To check the AP Inter 1st year Exam Result 2018, Students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate first year result 2018 was announced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao.
Number of Students: 498621
Pass %: 62%
Top regions
Krishna: 70%
West Godavari - 67%
Guntur: 65%
Lowest pass regions
Cuddapah: 48%
Srikakulam: 55%
Anantpur: 51%
Students need to follow the steps to check their AP Intermediate first year result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website bieap.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st year Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter I Results 2018
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other required details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Students can get Andhra Inter First Year Result 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2018 or AP Inter First Year Result 2018 or AP Class 11 Result 2018
SMS - APGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263
SMS - APVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263
