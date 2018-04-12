GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 2nd Year Results Will be Declared Today at 3pm on bieap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the Andhra Intermediate Second Year examination 2018 from 1 March to 19 March. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will announce AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2018, 8:00 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 2nd Year Results Will be Declared Today at 3pm on bieap.gov.in
Image for representation.
The BIEAP Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will announce the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 (Class 12) on April 12 at 3 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will announce AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in

The AP Inter 2nd year examination 2018 was conducted by Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP from 1 March to 19 March. Around 457,292 candidates registered for the AP Board Inter-II exams 2018. To check the AP Inter 2nd year Exam Result 2018, Students can also visit results.nic.inexamresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check their AP Intermediate second year result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter II Results 2018

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other required details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for further reference

Students can get Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

| Edited by: Puja Menon
