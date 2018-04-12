English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 2nd Year Results Will be Out Today at 3pm on bieap.gov.in
The BIEAP Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh conducted the Andhra Intermediate Second Year examination 2018 from 1 March to 19 March. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will announce AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in.
The BIEAP Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will announce the BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 (Class 12) on April 12 at 3 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will announce AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in
The AP Inter 2nd year examination 2018 was conducted by Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP from 1 March to 19 March. Around 457,292 candidates registered for the AP Board Inter-II exams 2018. To check the AP Inter 2nd year Exam Result 2018, Students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net
Students need to follow the steps to check their BIEAP AP Intermediate second year result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website of BIEAP Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh bieap.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter II Results 2018
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other required details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Students can get Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 or Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 or Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018
SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263
SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263
