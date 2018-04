Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 2nd Year Results Will be Out Tomorrow at 11am on bieap.gov.in

The BIEAP Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will announce the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 (Class 12) on April 12 at 11 am. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will announce AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in The AP Inter 2nd year examination 2018 was conducted by Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP from 1 March to 19 March. Around 457,292 candidates registered for the AP Board Inter-II exams 2018. To check the AP Inter 2nd year Exam Result 2018, Students can also visit results.nic.in Step 1: Click on the official website bieap.gov.in Step 2: Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2018Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter II Results 2018Step 4: Enter your Roll number and other required detailsStep 5: Click on SubmitStep 6: Download the result and take a print out for further referenceSMS - APGEN2 REGISTRATION NO to 56263SMS - APGEN2 REGISTRATION NO to 56263