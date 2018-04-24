English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 Will be Declared on April 29 on bieap.gov.in
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declared Andhra SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the AP SSC results 2018 or Andhra 10th Class Results 2018 on April 29. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declare Andhra SSC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in
The BSEAP Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh SSC Examination Result 2018 is generally announced in the mid of May. This year, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 from 15-29 March, 2018.All the students who have appeared for AP SSC Class 10 examination 2018 can check their AP SSC results 2018 on results.nic.in, examresults.net
Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Examination Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the AP SSC Class 10 Examination and take a printout for future reference
Students can check their Andhra SSC Results 2018 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
Step: SMS - SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BESAP) authorities had made it mandatory this year for students to carry their Aadhaar cards inside the exam halls.
57,127 candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Section 144 was implemented at all the examination centres across the district.
