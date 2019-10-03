Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh Bans Liquor Shops Within 100m of Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship

The report said that the business hours of wine shops have also been reduced. The shops will now remain open from 11am to 8pm against 10am to 10pm earlier.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 3, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Bans Liquor Shops Within 100m of Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
Andhra Pradesh has imposed a ban on liquor shops near 100 meters of temples, hospitals or schools. This came in with accordance with the new excise policy coming into effect.

With the new excise policy coming into effect from Tuesday, the state-owned Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) took control of liquor shops from private contractors after reducing the number of outlets by 20 per cent.

Officials said the number of shops has been cut to 3,500 from 4,380 earlier, Livemint reported.

State excise commissioner MM Nayak said, "There won't be any liquor shops near temples, hospitals and schools. We will ensure that people do not face any nuisance that may arise from alcoholism," while addressing reporters.

He also explained that 98 enforcement officials of APSBCL have been given 25 vehicles and would monitor the sales in these shops. Around 12,000 people aged between 21 to 40 years holding minimum qualification of Intermediate education have been hired as salesmen on outsourcing basis.

The report said that the business hours of wine shops have also been reduced. The shops will now remain open from 11am to 8pm against 10am to 10pm earlier.

The government also banned consumption of liquor in wine shops to avoid inconvenience to people living near the premises.

