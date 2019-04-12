English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh Board Declared AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 at bieap.gov.in; How to Check
The BIEAP made the Andhra Pradesh intermediate scores of 2019 available at their official website at bieap.gov.in. Students can also find their results at examreults.net.
AP Inter Result 2019 | The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh or the BIEAP released the AP Inter 1st year result and AP Inter 2nd year result. The BIEAP made the Andhra Pradesh intermediate scores of 2019 available at their official website at bieap.gov.in. But, the AP Inter result 2019 can also be checked at examresults.net as well. The result that will be declared today will serve as the provincial result till the Andhra Pradesh Board releases the AP Inter result 2019 marksheets officially. In 2018, the pass percentage for AP Intermediate Result stood at 73.3%.
The Andhra Pradesh Board students who are anxiously waiting for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019 can also check their marks at results.cgg.gov.in, educationandhra.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.
The AP Inter I year examination started on 27 February and went till 16 March, 2019. The AP Inter II year examination started from 28 February to 18 March, 2019.
How to Check your AP Inter Result 2019:
Step 1. Log on to the BSEAP's official website bieap.gov.in to check your AP Inter First Year Result 2019
Step 2: Students can also check their AP Intermediate I Result 2019 or AP Intermediate II Result 2019 on examresults.net
Step 3. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 and Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2019
Step 4. Click on the link which says AP Inter 1st Year Result 2019 and AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2019
Step 5: Enter your Roll Number of Enrollment Number to get your AP Inter Results 2019
Step 6. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result 2019 or 2019 AP Inter Results and keep a print-out of the same.
Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1
After the declaration of AP Intermediate first and second year result 2019, the Andhra Pradesh Board will open the review process. Hence, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website.
