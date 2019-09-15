Andhra Boat Tragedy LIVE: 11 Killed, Says Disaster Management Authority as CM Jagan Announces Ex-gratia

Read More

Andhra Pradesh Boat Tragedy LIVE Updates: Three dead bodies have been recovered and several others are feared drowned after a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an enquiry into the matter. All boat services have also been suspended in the area.The river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred. "We are trying to ascertain the details," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi was quoted as saying by PTI. At least 10 passengers are stated to be rescued.