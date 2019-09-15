Andhra Boat Tragedy LIVE: 11 Killed, Says Disaster Management Authority as CM Jagan Announces Ex-gratia

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Boat Tragedy LIVE Updates: Three dead bodies have been recovered and several others are feared drowned after a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an enquiry into the matter. All boat services have also been suspended in the area.
The river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred. "We are trying to ascertain the details," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi was quoted as saying by PTI. At least 10 passengers are stated to be rescued.
The river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred. "We are trying to ascertain the details," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi was quoted as saying by PTI. At least 10 passengers are stated to be rescued.
Read More
Image: News18 exclusive
Sources said there were about 60 people, including 11 crew members, in the boat run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.
The boat started off for the picturesque Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru, the sources said.
State Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam spoke to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and enquired about the incident. The Chief Secretary directed that a helicopter be pressed into service to trace the boat mishap victims.
Police and other rescue teams have started off from East and West Godavari districts for the accident spot, but it could take some time for them to reach there because of the swollen state of the river, official sources said.
-
14 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series AFG vs ZIM 197/520.0 overs 169/720.0 oversAfghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
-
13 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series ZIM vs BAN 144/518.0 overs 148/717.4 oversBangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka SL vs NZ 125/820.0 overs 88/1016.0 oversSri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
-
05 - 09 Sep, 2019 | Afghanistan in Bangladesh AFG vs BAN 342/10117.0 overs 205/1070.5 oversAfghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
-
04 - 08 Sep, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 497/8126.0 overs 301/10107.0 oversAustralia beat England by 185 runs