LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Andhra Boat Tragedy LIVE: 11 Killed, Says Disaster Management Authority as CM Jagan Announces Ex-gratia

News18.com | September 15, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Boat Tragedy LIVE Updates: Three dead bodies have been recovered and several others are feared drowned after a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an enquiry into the matter. All boat services have also been suspended in the area.

The river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred. "We are trying to ascertain the details," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi was quoted as saying by PTI. At least 10 passengers are stated to be rescued.
Read More
Sep 15, 2019 5:12 pm (IST)

22 passengers in the boat belonged to Telangana and 14 were from Warangal. The boat was heading for Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru.

Sep 15, 2019 5:10 pm (IST)

Rescue Operations Are Underway | The police and rescue teams are carrying out operations to rescue the passengers.

Sep 15, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)

53 Passengers, 11 Crew Members Travelling on Boat | According to sources a total of 63 passengers were travelling on boat of which 53 were passengers and 11 were crew members. 

Sep 15, 2019 4:57 pm (IST)

Police and other rescue teams have started off from East and West Godavari districts for the accident spot, but it could take some time for them to reach there because of the swollen state of the river, official sources said.

Sep 15, 2019 4:53 pm (IST)

Three reported death after a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Sep 15, 2019 4:44 pm (IST)

23 person Saved, 40 Missing | Two teams of NDRF have been mobilized, one  from Vishakhapatnam and one from Guntur. Teams are enroute to incident place.

Sep 15, 2019 4:42 pm (IST)

CM Announces 10 Lakh to Deceased Families | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy has announced 10 lakh each to deceased families.

Sep 15, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)

61 People Claimed to be on Boat | According to reprots there were 61 people on the boat in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Sep 15, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)
br /> 16 Rescued and 3 Reported Dead | 16 people rescued, 3 reported dead. Rescue operations are underway.

Sep 15, 2019 4:36 pm (IST)

Police and Rescue Team Reaches Spot | Police and other rescue teams have started off from East and West Godavari districts for the accident spot, but it could take some time for them to reach there because of the swollen state of the river, official sources said.

Sep 15, 2019 4:35 pm (IST)

State Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam has spoken to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and enquired about the incident. The Chief Secretary directed that a helicopter be pressed into service to trace the boat mishap victims.

Sep 15, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)

According to sources, there were about 60 people, including 11 crew members, in the boat run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Sep 15, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)

Sources said that the boat started off for the picturesque Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru.

Sep 15, 2019 4:32 pm (IST)

Godavari River was Flooded | The mishap occured on Sunday afternoon in Godavari river when the river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing in the afternoon.

Sep 15, 2019 4:30 pm (IST)
br /> Three Bodies Recovered, Several Others Feared Drowned | Three dead bodies have been recovered and several others are feared drowned after a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. 

Andhra Boat Tragedy LIVE: 11 Killed, Says Disaster Management Authority as CM Jagan Announces Ex-gratia
Image: News18 exclusive

Sources said there were about 60 people, including 11 crew members, in the boat run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

The boat started off for the picturesque Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru, the sources said.

State Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam spoke to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and enquired about the incident. The Chief Secretary directed that a helicopter be pressed into service to trace the boat mishap victims.

Police and other rescue teams have started off from East and West Godavari districts for the accident spot, but it could take some time for them to reach there because of the swollen state of the river, official sources said.
  • 14 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs ZIM
    197/5
    20.0 overs
    		 169/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    ZIM vs BAN
    144/5
    18.0 overs
    		 148/7
    17.4 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    125/8
    20.0 overs
    		 88/10
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 - 09 Sep, 2019 | Afghanistan in Bangladesh
    AFG vs BAN
    342/10
    117.0 overs
    		 205/10
    70.5 overs
    Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 08 Sep, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    497/8
    126.0 overs
    		 301/10
    107.0 overs
    Australia beat England by 185 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram