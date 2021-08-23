Andhra Pradesh CA Found Dead Under Suspicious Conditions, Parents Accuse Boyfriend

A 29-year-old woman chartered accountant was found dead in suspicious conditions at her boyfriend’s residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Saturday. The woman’s parents believe their daughter was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and filed a complaint against him. The Vijayawada police have registered a case of unnatural death. “We have received a complaint from the victim’s parents suspecting their daughter to be murdered by her boyfriend,” said a police officer deployed at the Machavaram police station.

The officer said that they have sent the victim’s body for autopsy. “We are waiting for the postmortem report, which will provide details about the reasons behind the death of the chartered accountant,” added the officer.

The victim has been identified as Cherikuri Sindhu. According to her parents, their daughter was in a live-in relationship with Prasen. “The duo were in a relationship and planned to get married. Since the lockdown last year both were living together in Gunadal area,” said the victim’s father.

The father said that they suspect Prasen was behind the murder as he wished to marry someone else. “Prasen did not call or tell us that our daughter was dead. She did not receive our calls. When we reached Vijayawada we learnt about her death,” added the victim’s father.

Prasen apparently told the woman’s family that she died by suicide. “We learned from a police officer that our daughter’s body was not found hanging. Her body was lying on the ground and she was bleeding from the nose,” said Sindhu’s father. The Vijayawada Police has detained Prasen for questioning.

Last week, a Vijayawada based businessman was found dead in his SUV in suspicious conditions. He was strangled to death. The police have booked four people, including two women, for murdering the businessman.

