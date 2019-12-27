Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Defers Taking Decision on Relocating State Capital Amid Farmers' Agitation

Though the cabinet discussed the recommendations of the expert committee, it did not take a decision as it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm,which is expected to submit the report on January 3.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Defers Taking Decision on Relocating State Capital Amid Farmers' Agitation
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital, official sources said.

Though the cabinet discussed the recommendations of the expert committee, it did not take a decision as it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm,which is expected to submit the report on January 3, they said.

The cabinet will meet again after that and take a decision, they added.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept.

The existing capital Amaravati which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had said.

Farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital city at Amaravati, have been agitating over the last couple of days, demanding that the government drop its plan to relocate Andhra Pradesh's capital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram