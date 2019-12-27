Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Defers Taking Decision on Relocating State Capital Amid Farmers' Agitation
Though the cabinet discussed the recommendations of the expert committee, it did not take a decision as it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm,which is expected to submit the report on January 3.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital, official sources said.
Though the cabinet discussed the recommendations of the expert committee, it did not take a decision as it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm,which is expected to submit the report on January 3, they said.
The cabinet will meet again after that and take a decision, they added.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept.
The existing capital Amaravati which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had said.
Farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital city at Amaravati, have been agitating over the last couple of days, demanding that the government drop its plan to relocate Andhra Pradesh's capital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Xstream Box At Rs 2249 For Airtel Thanks Customers: Netflix, Live TV and More
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- Reliance Jio Rs 2020 Prepaid Recharge With 365 Days Validity: All The Details
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years