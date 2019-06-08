Andhra Pradesh Cabinet LIVE: Fulfilling Poll Promise, Jagan Gears Up to Induct 5 Deputy CMs

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet LIVE Updates: In what could be an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to have five deputy chief ministers under him in a full 25-member Cabinet. The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function in Amaravati today. The induction is said to be in in accordance with YSR Congress's election manifesto which made various promises for the welfare and development of the five communities which constitute about 70% of the state’s population and are believed to have overwhelmingly supported the party.
The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party on Friday where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers. Accordingly, one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward, minority and Kapu communities would be made a deputy chief minister. He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share.
N Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn the 'general consent' to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in Andhra Pradesh in November last year.
Jun 8, 2019 8:48 am (IST)
He also announced to implement ‘Rytu Bharosa’ scheme on October 15, as promised in YSRCP’s manifesto, which would provide Rs 12,500 per year to farmers, totalling Rs 50,000 in five years.
Jun 8, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
The YSRCP chief’s decision to cancel the scheme was made during a review meeting with agriculture department convened at Reddy’s camp office at Tadepalli.
Jun 8, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Reddy also cancelled the Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme introduced by former TDP government in February for farmers. Under the scheme, former CM Chandrababu Naidu had promised to provide Rs 10,000 per year to all farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding.
Jun 8, 2019 8:41 am (IST)
Administrative Shake-up | Earlier on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh government transferred 23 IPS officers and gave posting to two others in continued shake-up of the administrative set up since Y S Jaganmohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister last week.
Jun 8, 2019 8:36 am (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has left his residence in Thadapalli and will soon arrive at the Secretariat. He will address all branches of the Secretariat and will meet with the Secretariat Employees Union.
Jun 8, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
Ahead of state elections, Jagan tried hard woo members of the backward castes to break into the Naidu vote bank. He is also welcoming Kammas to his side. Financially, Kammas are a very influential community with a great control over the film industry, media and other fields, but number-wise that may not be the case.
Jun 8, 2019 8:32 am (IST)
Traditionally, SCs and minorities used to side with the Congress and its leaders, which has now been replaced by the YSR Congress and Reddys. Backward castes used to support the TDP which always had a Kamma leadership.
Jun 8, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
Changing Traditions | The two politically dominant communities in the state are Reddys and Kammas. While former CM Chandrababu Naidu belongs to the former, Jagan belongs to the latter. Contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share, the chief minister's move to include people from different communities is being welcomed by all.
Jun 8, 2019 8:27 am (IST)
Jun 8, 2019 8:26 am (IST)
Jagan, as the chief minister is popularly known, had taken oath as the chief minister at a public ceremony in Vijayawada on May 30.
Jun 8, 2019 8:25 am (IST)
Jun 8, 2019 8:22 am (IST)
Reddy announced in party meeting yesterday that a total of 25 MLAs will get a chance this time, and a fresh batch of 25 legislators will be taken in after the rejig. Those who do not get a berth will be given chance in the nominated posts and party's responsibilities.
Jun 8, 2019 8:14 am (IST)
The chief minister has said that the cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance.
Jun 8, 2019 8:13 am (IST)
Reddy Meets Andhra Governor | Reddy met Governor ESL Narasimhan ahead of the oath taking ceremony and submitted the list of 25 ministers, who will be sworn-in today. The governor had arrived in Amravati earlier today.
Jun 8, 2019 8:01 am (IST)
Jagan led YSRCP to power with a landslide victory last month, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. It also bagged 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.
Jun 8, 2019 8:00 am (IST)
The five deputy chief ministers will be from five different regions of Andhra Pradesh — Rayalaseema, Prakasham, Krishna Delta, Godavari and Vizag. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made the announcement in a meeting of the YRS Congress Legislature Party, which was held at his residence in Tadepally yesterday.
Jun 8, 2019 7:59 am (IST)
Five Deputy Chief Ministers | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will appoint deputy chief ministers for the state. In a first, he is set to appoint five deputy chief ministers from different communities, including SC, ST, BC, Kapu and minority communities.
Jun 8, 2019 7:57 am (IST)
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will take oath at 11.49 am today in Secretariat premises of Amravati. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath to the new cabinet, which Reddy said would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The list of legislators who would be sworn in was out on Friday. Some of the notable names included former Pradesh Congress Committe president Botsa Satyanarayana, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (who defeated Nara Lokesh, son of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu), and former Public Accounts Committee chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.
He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance. In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy chief minister. Jagan's decision to have five deputies is seen as a revolutionary step that is aimed at keeping those communities in good humour.
"I am welcoming our CM's decision. Everyone will get chance to serve people. I don't mind if I do not get the chance in the cabinet," said forth time elected MLA Adimulam Suresh.
The two politically dominant communities in the state are Reddys and Kammas. While former CM Chandrababu Naidu belongs to the former, Jagan belongs to the latter.
Traditionally, SCs and minorities used to side with the Congress and its leaders, which has now been replaced by the YSR Congress and Reddys.
Backward castes used to support the TDP which always had a Kamma leadership. However, ahead of state elections, Jagan tried hard woo members of these communities and break into the Naidu vote bank.
Jagan is also welcoming Kammas to his side. NTR's son-in-law, Daggubati Venkateshwar Rao, was given an Assembly ticket by the YSR Congress.
Financially, Kammas are a very influential community with a great control over the film industry, media and other fields, but number-wise that may not be the case.