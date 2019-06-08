Andhra Pradesh Cabinet LIVE: Jagan's 25-Member Cabinet Sworn-in, All Eyes on 5 Deputy CMs

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charged of his office on Saturday.(Image: Twitter/ANI)



The list of legislators who would be sworn in was out on Friday. Some of the notable names included former Pradesh Congress Committe president Botsa Satyanarayana, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (who defeated Nara Lokesh, son of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu), and former Public Accounts Committee chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.



He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance. In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy chief minister. Jagan's decision to have five deputies is seen as a revolutionary step that is aimed at keeping those communities in good humour.



"We worked hard collectively for the past 10 years. Finally, we have come to the power. Everyone will get opportunity but will have to wait. We have to work to fulfill the aspirations of the people," Jagan told party legislators.



Talking about the CM's decision to include deputies from different communities and region, YSRCP MLAs said that the Jagan's decision is an innovative one and created history with his decisions.



"I am welcoming our CM's decision. Everyone will get chance to serve people. I don't mind if I do not get the chance in the cabinet," said forth time elected MLA Adimulam Suresh.



The two politically dominant communities in the state are Reddys and Kammas. While former CM Chandrababu Naidu belongs to the former, Jagan belongs to the latter.



Traditionally, SCs and minorities used to side with the Congress and its leaders, which has now been replaced by the YSR Congress and Reddys.



Backward castes used to support the TDP which always had a Kamma leadership. However, ahead of state elections, Jagan tried hard woo members of these communities and break into the Naidu vote bank.



Jagan is also welcoming Kammas to his side. NTR's son-in-law, Daggubati Venkateshwar Rao, was given an Assembly ticket by the YSR Congress.



Financially, Kammas are a very influential community with a great control over the film industry, media and other fields, but number-wise that may not be the case.