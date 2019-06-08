LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet LIVE: Jagan's 25-Member Cabinet Sworn-in, All Eyes on 5 Deputy CMs

News18.com | June 8, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Event Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet LIVE Updates: Pushpa Srivani, Dharmana Krishna Das, Kurasala Kannababu, Pinipe Viswarup and Cherukuwada Sri Ranganatha Raju were among the first few YSRCP leaders to be inducted into Jagan Mohan Reddy's 25-member cabinet. Earlier today, Reddy assumed charge of office at the state secretariat in Amaravati and YSRCP leader Sambangi China Venkata Appala Naidu was appointed pro-tem speaker. The swearing-in of five deputies is said to be accordance with YSR Congress's election manifesto which made various promises for the welfare and development of the five communities which constitute about 70% of the state’s population and are believed to have overwhelmingly supported the party.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party on Friday where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers. Accordingly, one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward, minority and Kapu communities would be made a deputy chief minister. He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share.
Jun 8, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

The 25-member Andhra Pradesh Cabinet 

Jun 8, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh's new cabinet comprising 25 ministers was sworn-in today. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers including three women, at a ceremony held near the State Secretariat at Velagapudi.

Jun 8, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, officials in Chief Minister's Office and secretaries of various departments welcomed Jagan.

Jun 8, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

After occupying his chair, Jagan signed three files relating to enhancement of salaries of Aasha workers to Rs 10,000, construction of Anantapur Express Highway and renewal of insurance for journalists.

Jun 8, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Earlier today, Jagan Reddy assumed charge of his office, which he entered amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a group of Hindu priests. After performing various rituals, he occupied his chamber.

Jun 8, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

Adimulapu Suresh from Yerragondapalem, Anil Kumar Poluboina from Nellore city, Mekapati Goutham Reddy from Atmakur, Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy from Punganur, Kalattur Narayana Swamy from Gangadhara Nellore (SC), Malagundla Sankaranarayana from Penukonda and Buggana Rajendranath from Dhone sworn-in.

Jun 8, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet ministers' swearing-in ceremony

Jun 8, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from Gudivada, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) from Machilipatnam, Vellampalli Srinivas from Vijayawada West and Mekathoti Sucharitha from Prathipadu SC sworn-in.

Jun 8, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Pinipe Viswarup from Amalapuram constituency,Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas from Eluru, Cherukuwada Sri Ranganatha Raju from Achanta, Taneti Vanitha from Kovvur, Mopidevi Venkataramana from Repalle and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Vasu) from Ongole take oath.

Jun 8, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Pushpa Srivani from Kurupam, Muttamsetti (Avanti) Srinivasa Rao from Anakapalli, Kurasala Kannababu from Kakinada Rural, Gummanur Jayaram from Alur, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari from Kadapa and Pilli Subash Chandra Bose from E Godavari constituency sworn-in.

Jun 8, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Andhra Cabinet Sworn-in | The 25-member Andhra Pradesh Cabinet takes oath of office. Dharmana Krishna Das Garu from the Narasannapeta constituency and Botsa Satyanarayana from Cheepurapalli constituency sworn into AP cabinet.

Jun 8, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

Governor Narasimhan, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony.

Jun 8, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will shortly take oath at the state secretariat in Amaravati. The 25-member cabinet will be sworn-in by Governor ESL Narasimhan.

Jun 8, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

Pro-tem Speaker Appointed | Sambangi Venkatachina Appala Naidu Garu from Bobbili constituency, appointed as pro-tem Speaker. He was elected to the Assembly fourth time from Vizianagaram district.

Jun 8, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

Proposal to Levy Green Tax | Reddy also asked officials to prepare a report listing the current financial position and why special status is needed for the state. He suggested levy of a "green tax" and also "garbage tax" as a way to secure additional revenue to the government.

Jun 8, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Andhra CM began preliminary review of government departments last week, starting with the critical Finance and Revenue. He directed bureaucrats concerned to come up with proposals to increase the state revenue without imposing extra burden on common people. 

Jun 8, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Request, Remind, Repeat': Jaganmohan's Humble Game Plan for Modi to Grant Special Status to Andhra

Jaganmohan Reddy, during his election campaign, had said he would support the party at the national level which promises to grant the status to Andhra Pradesh.

Jun 8, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Reddy said he was happy that the prime minister gave a patient hearing to him. "He listened to the whole thing and was positive. That's a good sign. From here, we are hoping that things would come out positively in better shape," he said, adding he will continue to press his demands with Modi on the issue of the special category status.

Jun 8, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

"Today, the state's debt burden is very high. The debt was at Rs 97,000 crore when the state was bifurcated. In the last five years, our debt has swelled up to Rs 2.58 lakh crore. Our interest repayment alone are at Rs 20,000 crore per annum," says Reddy.

Jun 8, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

Jagan explained to the PM that the special category status was a "lifeline" for the debt-ridden state as Andhra Pradesh requires funds. PM's support is needed to run the state efficiently, he said.

Jun 8, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

"Today, we might not get it (special category status). We have to be at somebody's mercy but I will remind him (Modi) again and again and someday things will change," Reddy said.

Jun 8, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

With the NDA sweeping the Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy said his party could only request and not "demand or command" the special category status a lifeline for the Rs 2.58 lakh debt-ridden state during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago. The YSR Congress Party chief also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support on the issue.

Jun 8, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Earlier this week, former TDP Minister JC Diwakar Reddy had heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his landslide victory and soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to forward the request of granting special status to AP.

Jun 8, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | JC Diwakar Reddy to Quit Politics After Poll Defeat, Hopes Jaganmohan Will Deliver Special Status to AP

JC Diwakar Reddy said he is quitting politics forever as he could not adjust with the present day political scenario.

Jun 8, 2019 10:25 am (IST)

After assuming charge of his office, Jagan paid tribute to his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Jun 8, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took charge of his office today said, "With God’s and your blessings, I will fulfill your aspirations and live upto your expectations."

Jun 8, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

The list of legislators who would be sworn in was out on Friday. Some of the notable names included former Pradesh Congress Committe president Botsa Satyanarayana, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (who defeated Nara Lokesh, son of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu), and former Public Accounts Committee chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Jun 8, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

Reddy Assumes Charge | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes charge of his office at the state Secretariat in Amaravati.

Jun 8, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj welcomed Jagan Mohan Reddy's move to include the different communities in the state cabinet. "Salute to Jagan Reddy CM of Andhra Pradesh who gave  8 OBC, 5 SC,1 ST, 4 Kapu, 4 Reddy, 1 each from Kamma, Kshtriya and Vaishya ministerial berths out of 25 and this is the way all Govts should do."

Jun 8, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Jagan Mohan Reddy Seeks Vizag Seer's Blessings After Thumping Victory in Assembly Polls

Jagan is understood to have requested the Sharada Peetham pontiff to fix an auspicious time for the expansion of his Cabinet next week.

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charged of his office on Saturday.(Image: Twitter/ANI)

He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance. In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy chief minister. Jagan's decision to have five deputies is seen as a revolutionary step that is aimed at keeping those communities in good humour.

"We worked hard collectively for the past 10 years. Finally, we have come to the power. Everyone will get opportunity but will have to wait. We have to work to fulfill the aspirations of the people," Jagan told party legislators.

Talking about the CM's decision to include deputies from different communities and region, YSRCP MLAs said that the Jagan's decision is an innovative one and created history with his decisions.

"I am welcoming our CM's decision. Everyone will get chance to serve people. I don't mind if I do not get the chance in the cabinet," said forth time elected MLA Adimulam Suresh.

The two politically dominant communities in the state are Reddys and Kammas. While former CM Chandrababu Naidu belongs to the former, Jagan belongs to the latter.

Traditionally, SCs and minorities used to side with the Congress and its leaders, which has now been replaced by the YSR Congress and Reddys.

Backward castes used to support the TDP which always had a Kamma leadership. However, ahead of state elections, Jagan tried hard woo members of these communities and break into the Naidu vote bank.

Jagan is also welcoming Kammas to his side. NTR's son-in-law, Daggubati Venkateshwar Rao, was given an Assembly ticket by the YSR Congress.

Financially, Kammas are a very influential community with a great control over the film industry, media and other fields, but number-wise that may not be the case.
