Andhra Pradesh Cabinet LIVE: Jagan's 25-Member Cabinet Sworn-in, All Eyes on 5 Deputy CMs

Event Highlights
Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party on Friday where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers. Accordingly, one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward, minority and Kapu communities would be made a deputy chief minister. He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share.
Adimulapu Suresh from Yerragondapalem, Anil Kumar Poluboina from Nellore city, Mekapati Goutham Reddy from Atmakur, Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy from Punganur, Kalattur Narayana Swamy from Gangadhara Nellore (SC), Malagundla Sankaranarayana from Penukonda and Buggana Rajendranath from Dhone sworn-in.
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet ministers' swearing-in ceremony
ప్రారంభమైన ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ మంత్రివర్గ ప్రమాణ స్వీకార కార్యక్రమం.— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 8, 2019
లైవ్ లింక్>>>https://t.co/aFmJMaFVzV#AndhraPradeshCabinet #APCMYSJagan pic.twitter.com/IFXHuoEdKD
CLICK TO READ | 'Request, Remind, Repeat': Jaganmohan's Humble Game Plan for Modi to Grant Special Status to Andhra
Jaganmohan Reddy, during his election campaign, had said he would support the party at the national level which promises to grant the status to Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy said he was happy that the prime minister gave a patient hearing to him. "He listened to the whole thing and was positive. That's a good sign. From here, we are hoping that things would come out positively in better shape," he said, adding he will continue to press his demands with Modi on the issue of the special category status.
With the NDA sweeping the Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy said his party could only request and not "demand or command" the special category status a lifeline for the Rs 2.58 lakh debt-ridden state during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago. The YSR Congress Party chief also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support on the issue.
CLICK TO READ | JC Diwakar Reddy to Quit Politics After Poll Defeat, Hopes Jaganmohan Will Deliver Special Status to AP
JC Diwakar Reddy said he is quitting politics forever as he could not adjust with the present day political scenario.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took charge of his office today said, "With God’s and your blessings, I will fulfill your aspirations and live upto your expectations."
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stepped into his new office at the Secretariat today, at the auspicious time of 8:39am. God bless his tenure. pic.twitter.com/myqHOlfrhs— Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 8, 2019
The list of legislators who would be sworn in was out on Friday. Some of the notable names included former Pradesh Congress Committe president Botsa Satyanarayana, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (who defeated Nara Lokesh, son of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu), and former Public Accounts Committee chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.
Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj welcomed Jagan Mohan Reddy's move to include the different communities in the state cabinet. "Salute to Jagan Reddy CM of Andhra Pradesh who gave 8 OBC, 5 SC,1 ST, 4 Kapu, 4 Reddy, 1 each from Kamma, Kshtriya and Vaishya ministerial berths out of 25 and this is the way all Govts should do."
CLICK TO READ | Jagan Mohan Reddy Seeks Vizag Seer's Blessings After Thumping Victory in Assembly Polls
Jagan is understood to have requested the Sharada Peetham pontiff to fix an auspicious time for the expansion of his Cabinet next week.
Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charged of his office on Saturday.(Image: Twitter/ANI)
The list of legislators who would be sworn in was out on Friday. Some of the notable names included former Pradesh Congress Committe president Botsa Satyanarayana, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (who defeated Nara Lokesh, son of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu), and former Public Accounts Committee chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.
He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance. In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy chief minister. Jagan's decision to have five deputies is seen as a revolutionary step that is aimed at keeping those communities in good humour.
"We worked hard collectively for the past 10 years. Finally, we have come to the power. Everyone will get opportunity but will have to wait. We have to work to fulfill the aspirations of the people," Jagan told party legislators.
Talking about the CM's decision to include deputies from different communities and region, YSRCP MLAs said that the Jagan's decision is an innovative one and created history with his decisions.
"I am welcoming our CM's decision. Everyone will get chance to serve people. I don't mind if I do not get the chance in the cabinet," said forth time elected MLA Adimulam Suresh.
The two politically dominant communities in the state are Reddys and Kammas. While former CM Chandrababu Naidu belongs to the former, Jagan belongs to the latter.
Traditionally, SCs and minorities used to side with the Congress and its leaders, which has now been replaced by the YSR Congress and Reddys.
Backward castes used to support the TDP which always had a Kamma leadership. However, ahead of state elections, Jagan tried hard woo members of these communities and break into the Naidu vote bank.
Jagan is also welcoming Kammas to his side. NTR's son-in-law, Daggubati Venkateshwar Rao, was given an Assembly ticket by the YSR Congress.
Financially, Kammas are a very influential community with a great control over the film industry, media and other fields, but number-wise that may not be the case.
-
06 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs WI 288/1049.0 overs 273/950.0 oversAustralia beat West Indies by 15 runs
-
05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup BAN vs NZ 244/1049.2 overs 248/847.1 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
-
05 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SA vs IND 227/950.0 overs 230/447.3 oversIndia beat South Africa by 6 wickets
-
04 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SL vs AFG 201/1036.5 overs 152/1032.4 oversSri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup PAK vs ENG 348/850.0 overs 334/950.0 oversPakistan beat England by 14 runs