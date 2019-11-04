Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam Transferred

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam was transferred on Monday as the Director General to AP Human Resources Development Institute at Bapatla. The order was issued by Principal Secretary (General Administrative Department) Praveen Prakash.

Subramanyam’s transfer order read, “He shall be relieved from the post immediately and hand over the charge to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.” Neerab Kumar Prasad who is working as the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration will take over as chief secretary.

The move has shocked many in the bureaucratic circles as Subramanyam had issued a show-cause notice to Prakash a few days ago over alleged contravention of rules of the All Indian Service Officers.

Subramanyam was appointed as the chief secretary ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state earlier this year.

