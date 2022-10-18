Andhra: Children Stage Protest Outside Father’s House Demanding Him to Perform Their Mother’s Last Rites

In a strange incident, three children of K Koteswara Rao staged a protest in front of his house in Munnangivaripalem village of Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, demanding he performs the last right of their mother and his estranged wife Pushpavathi.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Rao married Pushpavathi (48) 25 years back. The couple had two daughters, who are married, and a son named Mani, who works as a daily wage labourer for livelihood.

Rao and Pushpavathi had a marital dispute and were living separately for the past few years. Initially, Pushpavathi was living in the same village in a rented house, but four years back her rented house was damaged and she moved to her native village Vaddimukkala in the Guntur district.

She died on October 14, at a private hospital where she was admitted after she fell ill.

As Rao did not come forward to do last rites, the three children staged protests with their mother’s body in front of his house for three days.

Though Rao didn’t respond to the protest, the police swung into action and brought the issue to the notice of Tsunduru Tahsildar Kankadurga. It is learnt that with the officials’ intervention, Koteswara Rao agreed to perform the last rites.

However, Rao’s relatives alleged that the children are staging protests to get a share in his property.

