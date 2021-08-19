Andhra Pradesh CM Asks Officials to Focus on Revenue Sources, Eradication of Corruption

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay attention towards bettering the revenue sources, focusing on the pending arrears to the State government.

During a review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that steps should be taken to improve the existing revenue sources and ensure that the revenue generated through GST also increases along with the other revenue resources.

He asked Collectors and JC’s to take responsibility for developing new strategies to bring in innovative reforms.

In this regard, the Chief Minister stressed the need of having proper coordination between the various departments of the government, as providing better services would increase revenues.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to curb the corruption in government departments and questioned the officials on the fake challan issue, on how it was hidden until the ACB raids and how they got into Sub-Registrar offices.

He asked the officials what action was taken against them and he questioned why it didn’t bring to his notice when mistakes are at this level.

He ordered the authorities to get intelligence‌ reports from the field level and allocate a phone number to each office to call on corruption, ensuring that all government offices have this number.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to bring in proper SOPs to eradicate corruption and directed them to monitor the process of payment of challans in all government offices. In this regard, he directed the officers to meet at least once in ten days and review the revenue generation sector-wise.

The officials have informed that complete changes have been made to the software without leaving any scope for corruption.

Besides these, the authorities have been ordered to completely curb the smuggling of alcohol and adulteration and affirmed that strict action must be taken against those who are resorting to such things.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here