Andhra Pradesh CM Directs Officials to Provide Relief to Flood-affected as Met Predicts More Rainfall

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to act on humanitarian grounds in dealing with people affected by floods and providing basic food supplies, financial assistance and compensation.

There seems to be no respite from rain as a deep depression over the state has already caused flooding in several places, with the Met department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Yanam. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

Several places in West Godavari district have been witnessing rainfall since Monday evening. Tuesday began with showers and drizzles which are continuing.

According to the Met department, a low pressure is very likely to develop by Tuesday evening over central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, as the cyclonic circulation moved from east central Bay of Bengal to the central location, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

Addressing district collectors and joint collectors via video conference, Reddy directed officials to provide 25 kg rice with one kg each of cooking oil, red gram, onions and potatoes to those affected. He also ordered the district collectors to provide ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased families.

Reddy asked officials to remain on high alert and provide all help to people sheltering in relief camps and give them Rs 500 each. He further directed the officials to focus on restoration of power supply and repairs to damaged roads on a war-footing and also stressed on providing safe drinking water and sanitation measures.

Reddy instructed all joint collectors to submit by the end of the month reports on the enumeration of crop damages due to the incessant rains, including budget estimates for the agricultural sector. He directed officials to provide input subsidies to farmers.

