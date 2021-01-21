Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy Launches Mobile Dispensing Units for Door Delivery of Ration Items

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the door delivery of ration scheme that would cost an extra Rs 830 crore per annum to the state exchequer. The Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of 2,500 mobile dispensing units (MDUs), for Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts, at a function in Vijayawada city.

In all 9,260 MDUs will be used for delivering public distribution system items, mainly rice in Andhra Pradesh, to eligible households across the state. The actual rollout of the scheme will begin on February 1.

The state government purchased the vehicles through various corporations like BC, SC, ST and Minorities welfare, at a total cost of Rs 539 crore, of which 60 per cent is the subsidy component, under a self-employment scheme for unemployed youth. The government said quality sortex rice would be supplied to over 26.4 lakh rice cardholders in the state.

The government said the door delivery would check irregularities in PDS and curb pilferage while easing the burden of carrying rice bags (each weighing 20 kg) by elderly people. "Every bag of rice is sealed and tagged with a unique code, leaving zero scope for adulteration.to all mobile vehicles, cardholders will be able to know the delivery details in real-time through the mobile app and each vehicle has to deliver the goods for an average of 18 days per month," an official release said.

Ministers K S V Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah, P R C Reddy and others attended the event.