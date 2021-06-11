Andhra Pradesh CM Seeks Centre's Support for Decentralisation of Capital, Special Category Status & Pending Dues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought support of the Union Government for decentralisation of capital from three locations on Thursday. The CM met union home minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi for nearly one hour to discuss the matter.

During the discussion, CM said Andhra Pradesh is committed to the concept of balanced regional development and decentralisation of governance and hence it is planning to decentralize capital functions at three locations.

The government has already decided to set up the Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati, and Judicial Capital at Kurnool. And has also promulgated, “Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All-Region Act, 2020” in August 2020.

CM has also requested Shah to direct the concerned authorities to initiate the process of re-notification of locating the High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Kurnool and also brought it to his notice that the proposal was also part of BJP’s official manifesto for 2019 state elections.

Jagan said Andhra Pradesh has been facing challenges due to the poor financial situation and in order to make the state systemically stronger and “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant), it is imperative that the state is accorded Special Category Status. The approval of Special Status would entitle for more central grants resulting in a proportional reduction of a financial burden on the bifurcated state, creation of jobs on the back of new industries, and attainment of fiscal self-reliance due to the enhanced tax base, he added

The Chief Minister had asked for sanction of 13 Medical Colleges and financial assistance for them. An amount of Rs 3,299 crore related to a subsidy for PDS rice has to be released by the Ministry of Food & Civil Supplies for the state of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

He has also requested to release pending dues of Rs. 4,652.70 crores and Enhancement of Annual Person Days for Work per family from 100 to 150 days by the Ministry of Rural Development. Adding to this, he demanded to release pending dues of Rs 529.95 crores towards rural local body grants related to 14th Finance Commission and to release pending dues of Rs.497 Crores for the financial year 2020-21 related to 15th finance commission. And to extend support to rejuvenate and make AP Power sector more robust like surrendering of costly thermal power allocation of Kudgi & Valluru (M/s NTECL) plants, supporting Telangana DISCOMs under Atmanirbhar program by extending conditional loans, restructuring debt, that is an outstanding high-cost debt of about Rs 50,000 Crores exists on the books of AP Power utilities.

In view of the severe financial distress of AP power utilities, it is requested that this debt may be restructured appropriately and provide financial assistance for the reverse pumped storage project in Upper Sileru.

He also asked to give assent to Andhra Pradesh DISHA Bills: Criminal Law (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Authority Bill 2020

To boost education in tribal areas, CM has also requested to establish the Central Tribal University within the tribal sub-plan area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here