Andhra Pradesh Constable Rewarded For Solving Mysterious Murder Case

A police constable from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has been rewarded by his department for solving a mysterious murder case. Siddharth Kaushal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishna District gave the best performance reward to a constable from Bandar Taluka named G Ramakrishna for exhibiting excellent performance in cracking a blind murder case.

The constable was rewarded for solving the mysterious murder case “through sheer hard work and persistence.” Constable Ramakrishna was rewarded on Sunday at Machilipatnam, the administrative headquarters of Krishna district as part of SP Kaushal’s initiative of weekly performance reward to police personnel for their hard work while in service.

Krishna District SP Sri Siddharth Kaushal IPS today rewarded Bandar Taluka Police Constable G.Rama Krishna PC 1786 for exhibiting excellent performance in detecting a blind murder case through sheer hard work and persistence.@APPOLICE100 @NewIndianXpress @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/8uwBTEcMmN— Krishna District Police (@sp_kri) September 5, 2021

Ramakrishna successfully cracked the mystery behind the death of an old woman. On August 21, the police had found a body of a woman in a decomposed condition in a drain in Kalekhanpet under Bandar Taluka police limits of the district.

The Police were clueless about the incident and did not know how the body wrapped in a bag reached the drain. As no sufficient clues were available, police questioned people in the nearby areas but no details were found.

However, constable Ramakrishna took the case as a challenge and investigated it from all angles. He visited ponds near the area and enquired the locals there. He also took out information about the families who had recently moved out of there.

Ramakrishna came to know about a man who moved to Guntur district from the area. He gathered his details and visited his village. He arrested the man who later accepted that he killed his wife and dumped her body in a drain.

Constable Ramakrishna successfully cracked the mystery of the death of a woman within two weeks, when the case seemed to be a perfect crime. He was rewarded for giving his best in solving the case in which the police were clueless initially.

On Sunday, Krishna district police also presented the best performance rewards to several other police personnel for their bravery during service.

