49 Adverse Cases, 1 Death After Covid-19 Vaccination Affecting Drive in Andhra Pradesh: State Govt

Forty-nine adverse cases following Covid-19 vaccination and one death has so far been reported in Andhra Pradesh after the drive began on January 16. The Times of India reports that while the percentage of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) is only 0.0003, it has impacted vaccination in the southern state, the state government has said.

A total of 1,77,856 health workers have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government in an order said the AEFI cases had "impacted the vaccination programme".

"During the review of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, it was brought to notice of the government that so far 49 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported. Also, it was reported that a healthcare worker expired and another case wherein, a dentist was hospitalised under critical condition," said the order dated January 28.

It is the first time the state government has acknowledged a vaccine-related death. Earlier, when an ASHA worker died in Guntur district after being vaccinated, officials said it was not related to the drive.

The GO was issued to transfer and post senior IAS officer M Ravichandra as secretary (Covid management and vaccination), the report by TOI said.

The GO said keeping the above order in mind, it was felt "that a senior officer in the cadre of secretary with vast experience in healthcare management should be posted to coordinate and monitor overall Covid-19 vaccination programme and implementation of various activities related to this programme."