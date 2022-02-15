Andhra Pradesh DGP Gowtham Sawang Shunted Out, Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy Given Charge

Goutham Sawang, director general of police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh, has been transferred and asked to report in the General Administrative Department (GAD) without a new posting.

Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, who was serving as the DGP (intelligence), has been given the additional charge of DGP (head of police force). Chief secretary Sameer Sharma has issued the order transferring Sawang.

The sudden transfer of Sawang, even though his term was to end only in March 2023, has become the talking point in the police department and political circles.

According to sources, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was unhappy with Sawang over the recent government employees’ rally in Vijayawada.

As a part of a protest for the new Pay Revision Commission, government employees had called for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and about three lakh people came to Vijayawada.

The CM was unhappy with the failure of the police intelligence and administration, sources added.

An incident involving the minister for animal husbandry, Applaraju, could also be one of the reasons behind the transfer, said sources.

“Recently, Appalaraju was stopped by the police in Visakhapatanam during the CM’s visit to Sarada Peetham. The minister had complained to the CM about it,” sources said.

Reddy belongs to the 1992 IPS batch and hails from the CM’s native place of Kadapa district.

He has served as the commissioner of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada (city), and in the drug control department.

