Andhra Pradesh Doctors Conduct Record 5,508 Covid-19 Tests in a Single Day
The doctors could achieve the record even without using rapid test kits by completely concentrating on tests, said officials of the medical & health department.
Image for representative purposes. (Reuters)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh doctors have conducted 5,508 COVID -19 tests in a day and stood in second place among states conducting a maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million population.
It was revealed during a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the progress of tests being taken up by the government for the containment of coronavirus.
The doctors could achieve the record on Friday even without using the rapid test kits by completely concentrating on the tests, said officials of the medical and health department.
The officials also stated that the number of tests would be increased in 10 days by conducting over 17,500 people per day and that newly launched rapid test kits will be used for the tests.
The Chief Minister said to focus more on Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts where the virus is widespread and which have been categorised as red zones.
The CM also directed officials to take the help of volunteers, Asha workers, staff in the ward and village secretariats, police and doctors in the frontline in order to eradicate the pandemic.
He lauded the services of all those who were involved in the humane endeavour and said that special care should be taken in maintaining health and hygiene in the hospitals for which a special drive should be taken up once in every two to three days.
With the new 44 positive cases, the total number of cases increased to 647 in Andhra Pradesh. 65 were treated and discharged from the hospital and 17 have died.
There remain 565 active cases in the state and they are being treated in different designated hospitals. Among the new 44 cases, 26 were recorded in Kurnool district.
