Andhra Pradesh Drops Amaravati Capital Project With Singapore Consortium with Mutual Consent

Amaravati: The Singapore consortium has closed the Amaravati Capital City Start-up Area project with Andhra Pradesh after the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state Government was unable to get a convincing reply over some concerns it had raised.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana said in a statement that the project was called off with mutual consent after there was no satisfactory answer to the state government's concerns regarding the required measure and set parameters in the capital area region.

"Our concerns were expressed when we asked the Singapore Consortium (comprising Ascendas Singbridge Pvt Ltd and Sembcorp Development Ltd) about the benefits the state would get out of the project and the delay in the project. A satisfactory reply was not forthcoming," he said, adding that the state government was concerned as the work had not started at the desired pace in the start-up area and other basic formalities were not completed.

It was noted that over the past four years, the consortium did not undertake tangible work while it could be seen that other private institutions had utilised the land allotted to them for the intended purposes and built colleges.

