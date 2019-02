Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2019 Online Application to Begin Today, Check Details Here

The online application process for the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test in Andhra Pradesh will be opened from today. Regulated by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada, the exam is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate engineering courses offered in private colleges/ universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.Candidates can put in their applications by following these steps:-1. Visit the official website of the AP EAMCET 2. Click on the link of AP EAMCET3. Make the required payment to get access to the registration form4. Fill in all the required details in the form5. Click on SubmitCandidates have time till March 27 to submit their applications without incurring a late fee. The admit cards will be released on April 16.