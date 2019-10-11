Andhra Pradesh Employees Announce Protest on Sunday in Solidarity With Protesting TSRTC Workers

Hyderabad: As the protest by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continued on to the seventh day, employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Friday expressed their solidarity and declared protests at all 128 bus depots across the state on Sunday.

The APSRTC's Joint Action Committee (JAC) has vowed to intensify its stir in Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner to show support for the striking TSRTC employees. The protest has already received support from teachers' union.

APSRTC leaders criticised the state government for its steps against the striking employees of the state-run entity.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has taken alternative measures to keep the transport system running. The Telangana High Court on Thursday had posted to October 15 the hearing of a petition that sought to declare the strike as illegal.

The government had also submitted before the court a report informing it about the alternative arrangements taken.

Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar earlier had warned of stringent action against private bus operators who overcharge passengers.The strike has affected general public, employees and citizens who rely on public transport.

APSRTC employees' JAC also slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his statement that all 48,000 employees had "dismissed" themselves as they had failed to report for duty before the deadline on October 5.

Condemning the government's attitude, Telangana Mazdoor Union president E Ashwathama Reddy said the strike would continue.

Employees and workers' unions of TSRTC had begun an indefinite strike from October 5 across the state, demanding merger of the RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, among several other demands.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.