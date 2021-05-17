Andhra Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Till May 31 as Covid-19 Clutches Rural Areas

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the curfew till May 31 in the State as Corona cases are in rising day by day. The government decided to extend the curfew after a review by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the concerned Ministers and the officials.

The CM, who had imposed the curfew in the State 10 days ago, said that if the curfew was for four weeks, the right and expected results would come.

He asked the officials to contain Covid cases in rural areas. Jagan made it clear that steps were being taken to support orphaned children and the authorities have been instructed to take action on providing financial assistance to them.

Health Minister Alla Nani said the CM had also directed the health department to be alert on the black fungus which is affecting some of the Covid victims.

The Minister explained that nine black fungus cases have been identified in the State so far and the CM has ordered the supply of anti-black fungus drugs.

The Minister also stated that tenders have been called for 10,000 oxygen concentrators, and said, more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators will be available by the end of this month.

As part of the Fever Survey, people with Corona symptoms were identified and it was clarified that the government is providing treatment based on the severity of the symptoms.

Earlier, the AP government imposed a curfew on May 5 till May 18. However, the curfew was extended as the Covid cases continued to increase.

Currently, the curfew is in force from 12 noon to 6 am the next day. Various business and commercial establishments, shops, offices and restaurants are allowed from 6 am to 12 noon and section 144 is still in force at the time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here