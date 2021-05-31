Andhra Pradesh Extends Curfew Till June 10, CM Asks Officials to Be Prepared to Tackle Black fungus

​The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday extended the curfew till June 10 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The relaxation timing, between 6 am to 12pm, will remain the same. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the state.

During the review meet, officials explained that 2,632 COVID-19 cases were registered per one million population in urban areas and its 1,859 cases per one million in rural areas.

They said the positivity rate on May 16 is 25.56 percent while it was 15.91 percent on May 30 and added that active cases were reduced from 2 lakh to 1.6 lakh. The recovery rate has also significantly improved from 84.32 percent on May 7 to 90 percent at present. They said 19,175 calls were made to 104 services and it was only 3,803 calls on May 29 which indicate that active cases were reduced. They further informed the chief minister that cases have decreased in all the districts.

On the situation arising due to mucormycosis or black fungus cases and its treatment being given to patients, the officials said there are 1,179 cases of the fungal infection in the state and 1,068 patients are being treated while 97 people recovered and 14 people were dead. The investigations have revealed that black fungus is seen in some patients who were not infected with COVID-19, the officials said, adding that 1,139 patients were infected by COVID -19 and 40 people had not contracted the virus. Most of those infected with black fungus were diabetic, they said.

The chief minister directed the officials to make all the efforts to arrange the required injections and tablets for those infected with black fungus. Responding to the CM’s concern, the officials said injections are being supplied by the central government and they were procuring required tablets and added that they are also trying to arrange alternative injections.

On supply and storage of oxygen, the officials said usage of oxygen has decreased to 490 metric tons and added that they have procured 654 metric tons of oxygen on May 29. There was a production of 230 metric tons of oxygen locally. The chief minister also asked the officials to be alert on the supply and storage of oxygen till consumption level is reached.

The officials further informed the chief minister that they have identified 92 orphans whose parents succumbed to COVID-19 and Rs 10 lakh has been deposited to the accounts of 43 children. The chief minister also directed the officials to vaccinate students going abroad for studies and also to people who are going to abroad on work visa and added to give a certificate from the government that they were vaccinated.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here