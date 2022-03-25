Andhra Pradesh Fisherman Strikes Gold After 28 Kg 'Kachidi' Fish Fetches Rs 2.9 Lakh

A local fisherman struck gold after a rare golden fish called ‘Kachidi’ weighing 28 kilograms at Antarvedi village in East Godavari district fetched a whopping Rs 2.90 lakhs.

The fish was caught at a mini-fishing harbour in the coastal area of Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen later sold the golden fish at Narsapuram town near Bhimavaram to a businessman.

The ‘Kachidi’ is indeed referred to as golden fish by fishermen and traders due to its high price value and is found in the deep sea. Some parts of the fish are used in the health care sector, in medicines and costly wine, according to information.

Fishermen and traders who buy these fishes make fortunes after selling them at even higher prices for export or reselling purposes. The fisheries department officials and experts said the term “golden fish" was coined due to its high cost.

Some parts of the fish, gall bladder and parts of its lungs are also used to manufacture threads used by doctors and medical practitioners during surgeries.

The recent netting and selling of the golden fish were celebrated by the fishermen. “This fish keeps on moving from one place to another and is not so easy to catch," they said.

The process to capture the fish is that of trial and error, fishermen explained. Recently, a fishermen at Visakhapatnam caught a heavyweight after spending a long time to spread the net. Due to the massive size of the fish, the fisherman faced difficulty shifting it to the shore with a big sized rope.

Later on, they were taken by surprise after it was found that the massive catch was actually a whale.

Weighed a total of 1,200 kgs, the local people said they are not edible or be consumed but oils extracted from the whales are used to prepare some medicines. The fishermen prefer to release the whale alive back into the sea.

