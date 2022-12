Five teenaged boys were swept away due to strong current while taking a dip in Krishna river near Yenamalakuduru here, police said on Saturday.

Three bodies were retrieved today while two were fished out on Friday, they said.

An eyewitness told media that a boy was seen drowning in the river and four others went into to save him.

Tadepalli Police Inspector Seshagiri told PTI that a case was registered and investigation is on.

