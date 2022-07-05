Andhra Pradesh: Four Fishermen Missing off Machilipatnam Coast, Search on

Four fishermen who ventured into the Bay of Bengal went missing off the Machilipatnam coast in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, a senior official said on Tuesday. Krishna district Collector P Ranjit Basha said the four fishermen from Cambelpet, Machilipatnam ventured into the sea on July 2 in a mechanised boat for fishing from Machilipatnam port and on July 3 they had sent a message to owner of the boat B Yedukondalu seeking his help that they were stuck in the sea near Anthervedi area. Yedukondalu had sent another boat for rescue of the fishermen but they could not be traced for three days, he added.

The Collector said he had informed about the missing fishermen to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam Coast guards and State Disaster Management and Flag Office Commandant Chief, Eastern Navy, Vizag and Marine police but the fishermen are still untraceable. The boat owner has also lodged a complaint with Machilipatnam Marine police station.

The missing fishermen are V Chinamastan, R China Nancharaiah, M Venkateswara Rao and Ch Narasimha Rao. Coast Guard Uttam Navik S N Raju said, ”We are searching the missing boat and fishermen on Anthervedi area with the help of ICGS Priyadarshini Ship from Monday but they are still untraceable.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.