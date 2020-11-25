Andhra Pradesh Gears up for Cyclone Nivar, CM Reddy Asks Officials to be on High Alert

In the wake of Cyclone Nivar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to be on high alert when the storm crosses the coast.

The CM held a review meeting, where he said, though the cyclone is not going to touch Andhra Pradesh directly, it would have an impact in areas closer to Tamil Nadu. The inclement weather would prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday and preparedness should be in place, he added.

Nellore, Chittoor, some parts of Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts, and coastal areas of Prakasam, are likely to receive 11-20 cm of rainfall, and strong winds with a speed of 65 to 75 km/hr are expected.

The officials were directed to take measures in order to protect crops and information should be sent to farmers through Rytu bharosa Kendras-RBKs, while farmers should be warned on protecting the harvested crops.

CM also directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring for taking precautionary measures as the ponds may leak due to heavy downpour. Meanwhile, the officials will ensure no loss of life in coastal areas and fishermen should not go into the sea.

The village secretariat employees, volunteers, NDRF, and SDRF teams have also been roped in for any emergency. The concerned officials have been asked to keep the power poles ready for immediate restoration in case of a power outage. Meanwhile, the control rooms are working 24 hours, and some are being set up in each district collectorate, at Mandal centers where required tools and equipment have been kept to remove trees if they fall during the cyclone.

The cyclone is said to have an impact on areas like Railway Koduru, Rajampeta and Badvel. And in districts like Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts- relief and rehabilitation camps have been set up.