Andhra Pradesh Gets Offical State Emblem With Dhamma Chakka 4 Years After Bifurcation

: Five years after the birfucation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the state has finalized its new emblem for official use.Inspired by the Amravati School of Arts, the state emblem consists of Dhamma Chakka, or The Wheel of Law, which is embellished with a ring of Triratnas alternating with pinnate leaves and precious stones.The three circles of decorative beads are in ascending order of numbers - 48 in the inner, 118 in the middle and 148 in the outer circle."Puna Ghataka" or "The vase of Plenty" is at the hub of the Dhamma Chakka. It is adorned with a four-banded garland on the main body and has medallions and tassels. There is a braid around the thin neck and a flaring mouth.The National Emblem is placed at the bottom of the emblem, which according to an official release, should never be reduced to a size of less than 24 mm in height.Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014 into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh state as per provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which is popularly known as the Telangana Act.The Act defined the boundaries of the two states and further laid out the status of Hyderabad as the permanent capital of new Telangana state and temporary capital of Andhra Pradesh​