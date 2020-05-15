Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Rs 2,800 Crore as Assistance to 50 Lakh Farmers

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday released Rs 2,800 crore asinvestment incentive ahead of the kharif season under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, benefitting nearly 50 lakh farmers.

Under the scheme, farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum in three phases, the first being Rs 7,500, followed by Rs 4,000 as second instalment to be released in October and the final instalment of Rs 2,000 will be credited on Sankranti in January, an official release said.

The release said 49.44 lakh farmers would be benefitted.

The amount to be credited in the first instalment is Rs 3,675 crore.

A sum of Rs 2,000 was already credited into farmers accounts in April and the remaining Rs 5,500 would be given on May 15 for the current fiscal, an official release had earlier said.

The scheme is extended to tenant farmers, endowment lands and assigned lands as well.

"Even in the times of corona (COVID-19), we have ensured that the Marketing Department could log a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore and farmers could get the MSP even for crops that do not come under MSP purview and perishable goods. This was done because of the Market Stabilization Fund created to check such market fluctuations and ensure MSP to the farmers," the release quoted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as saying.

The Chief Minister said over 10,500 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be set up which will serve as a one-stop shop to all agriculture and allied fields immensely benefitting the farmers, by May end.

From quality seeds to fertilizers and pesticides all the requirements of the farmer would be available in RBKs.

The Agriculture Assistant will help the farmer in advising on soil testing, crop pattern and marketing while Market intelligence will play a big role from sowing to selling.

Labs would be set up in a three tier level. The facility of e-crop will be extended which will look after farm loans, MSP.

All these facilities and more will be available at RBKs, he said.