Andhra Pradesh Govt Alerts Districts After Reports of Nipah Virus in Kerala

Amid reports of Nipah virus (NiV) and rising coronavirus cases in Kerala, the Andhra Pradesh government is on high alert.

The Andhra Pradesh government has instructed all districts to be on high alert amid the rise in NiV and Coronavirus cases in Kerala. The state government has issued circulars to all districts directing administrative officials to prepare all medical facilities and take preventive measurements in their jurisdiction.

According to senior health officials of the state, no case of the Nipah virus has been reported in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the health department to focus on curbing new Covid-19 cases and be prepared for the Nipah virus.

A 12-year-old boy from Kerala’s North Kozhikode died due to the Nipah virus. The Kerala government, to prevent the outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state, tracked everyone who came in contact with the minor and placed them in isolation.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus and it causes severe respiratory infection, encephalitis or brain fever. The virus was first reported in 1998-99 in a village called Nipah in Malaysia. The virus was transmitted to humans by bats called fruit bats also known as flying foxes.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with the NiV virus are more likely to die from encephalitis.

According to health experts, the Nipah virus is more dangerous than Corona and the chances of death rate are 40 to 70 percent if someone is infected with the disease. Health experts further add that the Nipah virus has symptoms similar to Coronavirus.

People infected with the virus show symptoms of fever, mental problems, severe weakness, headache, respiratory problems, cough, vomiting, muscle aches, epilepsy, and diarrhoea. The incubation period of the virus is 4-14 days. Which means it takes longer for symptoms to show up.

