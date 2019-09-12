Andhra Pradesh Govt Appoints Siva Sankara Rao as Head of Judicial Preview Committee

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government on Wednesday appointed Justice B Siva Sankara Rao as the head of the Judicial Preview Committee. Andhra Pradesh High Court acting Chief Justice has recommended the name of Justice B Siva Sankara Rao for the post in accordance with the State Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act 2019.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao will hold the post for three years from the day he assumed office, as per government order.

The state government had earlier, passed legislation to bring in all contracts worth Rs 100 core or above under a Judicial Preview by a High Court Judge and requested the court acting Chief Justice to suggest the name of a judge.

After coming to power, Jagan Mohan Reddy government decided to establish a judicial commission for bringing transparency in high-level contracts in the state. For the past five years then opposition YSRCP made serious allegations on contracts awarded by the Naidu regime.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.