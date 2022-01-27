Andhra Pradesh Govt Approves Formation of New Districts

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued separate draft notices to each district on the formation of new districts in the State. The government has directed the locals to inform the concerned district collectors within 30 days if they have any objections or suggestions on the proposals.

The memorandum introduced at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday night regarding the names of East and West Godavari districts is slightly different from what was mentioned in the subsequent gazette notifications.

The memorandum said that the district with Kakinada as its centre will be named as East Godavari district and the district to be formed as Rajahmundry centre will be named as Rajahmundry district. The district with Eluru as its centre was named West Godavari and the district with Bhimavaram as its centre was named as Narasapuram district. In the gazette notifications, however, it was mentioned that the district with Kakinada as its centre was named as Kakinada district and the district to be established as the centre of Rajahmundry was named as East Godavari district. The district to be formed as the centre of Eluru was named as Eluru district and the district to be formed as the centre of Bhimavaram was named as West Godavari.

It is learned that these changes were made after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday night. It is learned that the decision was taken following the suggestion of some ministers to name the districts to be formed as Rajahmundry and Bhimavaram as East and West Godavari districts as most of them are adjoining the Godavari river. There were also some changes regarding the revenue divisions in the two districts.

According to the cabinet memorandum, a new Kanigiri Revenue Division will be set up in the Prakasam district. The new Podili Revenue Division is being set up. Penugonda, Puttaparthi and Kadiri revenue divisions will also be set up in Sreesatyasai district, which will be the Puttaparthi centre, while Dharmagaram revenue divisions along with Penugonda and Puttaparthi will be set up in the gazette notification.

New aspirations and demands are emerging in some parts of the State as the government issues gazette notifications setting up new districts. There is dissatisfaction from some that the government has ignored some of the long-standing demands for new districts. While some are preparing for a movement to oppose the government’s decision, some are protesting in various ways.

Protests are also taking place over the abolition of some revenue divisions. There is a concern from some locals about bringing themselves closer to one district centre into another district.

The Panyam and Gadivem zones are opposed to the amalgamation of the Panyam Legislative Assembly seat in the Kurnool district under the Nandyal Lok Sabha seat. The Kalluru and Orvakallu zones in the Panyam constituency are close to the city of Kurnool. The Kalluru Conservation Committee has always demanded that the Kalluru and Orvakallu zones be merged into the Kurnool district in case of division of the district. Their aspiration seems to have been fulfilled with the government’s decision.

A rally was organised under the auspices of the Indian Ambedkar Sena (BAS) to demand that Madanapalle be made the district headquarters for the Annamayya district, which was established as the centre of Rayachoti. An all-party meeting was held on Wednesday by Madanapalle District Sadhana Aikasa under the chairmanship of Bindela Gautam Kumar. If the government’s decision is not changed, Vaikapa will lose in Rajampeta and Railwaykoduru constituencies. If desired, Rayachoti and Madanapalle should be made a separate district. He said he would resign if the government did not change its decision.

Communities are preparing for the abolition of the Prakasam district Kandukur revenue division and the inclusion of the Kandukur assembly seat in the Nellore district. Kandukur is 44 km from Ongole. The distance to Nellore is 111 km. The people of the western part of the Prakasam district are demanding the formation of a separate district with Markapuram as the centre.

The locals are demanding the formation of a revenue division with Kanigiri as the centre. TDP leader Mukku Ugranarasinghareddy demanded that instead of setting up a second division as Podili Kendra within the same assembly seat, which is already a Markapuram division, Kanigiri should be set up as a centre.

Political parties and communities have objected to the amalgamation of the Pedakurapadu constituency in the Guntur district into the Gurjala Revenue Division. They are demanding that the Sattanapalli and Pedakurapadu constituencies be merged into a separate revenue division, otherwise, Pedakurapada is kept in the Guntur revenue division.

Protests are raging over the inclusion of Penamaluru and Gannavaram constituencies near Vijayawada in Machilipatnam-based Krishna district. Demands are coming for the inclusion of these two in the NTR‌ district.

District Development Forum Presidential Secretaries Nalli Dharmarao and Sanapala Narsimha flagged that the Srikakulam district was divided unscientifically. They demanded the formation of three districts, Srikakulam, Palakonda and Palasa.

Vijayanagaram Lok Sabha constituency TDP president Kimidi Nagarjuna demanded that the Cheepurupalli revenue division be set up. They demanded that the East Godavari agency be merged into Rampachodavaram district, Visakhapatnam agency into Paderu district and agency areas in Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam districts into another district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.