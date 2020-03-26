Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Andhra Pradesh Govt Cancels Annual Exams for Students of Class 6 to 9, Promotes Everyone

The order was issued following a directive from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 11:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Andhra Pradesh Govt Cancels Annual Exams for Students of Class 6 to 9, Promotes Everyone
Image for representation.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on

Thursday decided to cancel the annual examinations for classes

VI to IX and promote all students to the next class.

"Since the state has been under a lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus till April 14, it is not feasible to conduct annual examinations (summative assessment II) for students of classes VI to IX.Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the summative assessment II for these classes and declare the students as all pass," Commissioner of School Education Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu said in a memo to Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers.

The order was issued following a directive from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Thursday.

Jagan also directed that dry ration be supplied at the house of each student, in lieu of mid-day meal, as the schools have been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He asked the authorities to ensure quality of ration supplied to the wards, a CMO release said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram